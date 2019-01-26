Last second shot lifts Utah State over UNM

Mathis had a half-court shot hit iron and bounce away at the buzzer.

By pounding the ball inside to Neemias Queta and relying on Merrill, who finished with 22 points, on the perimeter, the Aggies ran off to an early 22-8 lead.

Then it was just a matter of New Mexico chiseling away at the deficit.

It helped that after missing their first nine 3-pointers, the Lobos' Keith McGee hit one with four minutes remaining in the first half and was followed by consecutive 3s from Makuach Maluach to cut it to 27-22.

The Lobos took their first lead since the opening seconds at 62-61 after Mathis hit a 3 with 5:33 left, his fourth of the second half. He finished 16, all coming in the second half, and Carlton Bragg had 18 points. Brock Miller added 16 for the Aggies.



BIG PICTURE

New Mexico: With a win, New Mexico would have moved into a fourth-place tie with the Aggies, but the loss drops the Lobos into the bottom third of the conference.



UP NEXT

New Mexico: Plays Feb. 2 at Fresno State.