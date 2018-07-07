Latest pickup changes roster outlook, recruiting focus for Weir's Lobos | KOB 4
Latest pickup changes roster outlook, recruiting focus for Weir's Lobos

Lee Faria
July 07, 2018 10:30 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Thursday night was an electric evening for the New Mexico Lobos men's basketball program as it said goodbye to Tajuan Agee and picked up a dynamic point guard who changes their recruiting focus.

The decision by Zane Martin to choose UNM over Gonzaga and Maryland led to a complete 180 for Paul Weir's program in the span of about two hours.

Watch the above video for more from Lobo Insider Lee Faria.

Lee Faria


Updated: July 07, 2018 10:30 PM
Created: July 07, 2018 10:19 PM

