Latest pickup changes roster outlook, recruiting focus for Weir's Lobos
Lee Faria
July 07, 2018 10:30 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Thursday night was an electric evening for the New Mexico Lobos men's basketball program as it said goodbye to Tajuan Agee and picked up a dynamic point guard who changes their recruiting focus.
The decision by Zane Martin to choose UNM over Gonzaga and Maryland led to a complete 180 for Paul Weir's program in the span of about two hours.
Watch the above video for more from Lobo Insider Lee Faria.
Credits
Updated: July 07, 2018 10:30 PM
Created: July 07, 2018 10:19 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved