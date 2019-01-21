Lobo guard shows great potential

"It's hard being a point guard in division one basketball," McGee said. "You got to come with an every day you know I appreciate my coach honestly for getting on me like lately he's been on me and getting better from it."

At times, the Lobos electric guard shows flashes of potential, but with those highs also come some lows.

An illness has caused him to miss games and minutes have gone up and down. But through the tough times, he's kept his head up.

"Can't get mad if things don't go your way you just got a cheer on your teammates and just try to get better every day," he said.

"Just had a couple of bumps in the road along the way here so far this season and those were mostly off court issues where he was learning about what division one basketball is all about and what our culture happened to be at," said head coach Paul Weir. "But I think it was the night before the UNLV game I thought he made a really big step culturally and emotionally with our team."

On Saturday, McGee scored a season-high 14 points in a win over Wyoming. His emotions on the court were high, and he pumped up the crowd every chance he got.

"I've been trying to calm down but the energy that's just I try to bring an energy I know if I could be positive my energy is going to pick up the next guy and onto the next it's a team thing."