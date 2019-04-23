Lobo Scholar-Athletes honored at UNM awards banquet | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Lobo Scholar-Athletes honored at UNM awards banquet

Lobo Scholar-Athletes honored at UNM awards banquet Photo: University of New Mexico

Marian Camacho
April 23, 2019 06:12 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Many Lobo athletes were honored last night at the University of New Mexico Athletic Department's Lobo Scholar-Athlete Banquet.

Advertisement

The awards honor athletes who excel in the classroom.

267 student-athletes were named Lobo Scholar-Athletes for carrying a 3.2 cumulative GPA.

Three student-athletes were given one of the top honors which is the Director's Chair Award. The award is given to those that will graduate with a 4.0 grade point average.

The three honored with the director's chair were Mark MacGrath (men's golf), Benjamin Berend (men's skiing) and Katharine Irwin (women's skiing).

Among the awards were for the Top Academic Program, which was given to beach volleyball. The Most Improved award was given to the football program.

Click here to read more.

Credits

Marian Camacho


Created: April 23, 2019 06:12 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man killed in SW Albuquerque, suspect believed to be barricaded inside home
Man killed in SW Albuquerque, suspect believed to be barricaded inside home
City to return man's Chevy Chevelle nearly a decade after it was seized in Albuquerque
City to return man's Chevy Chevelle nearly a decade after it was seized in Albuquerque
Complaint: Triple homicide suspects were kicked out of a party, returned with a gun
Complaint: Triple homicide suspects were kicked out of a party, returned with a gun
Boy who was subject of Amber Alert found safe
Freddie Drake
Albuquerque experiencing spike in homicides in April
Albuquerque experiencing spike in homicides in April
Advertisement




Man killed in SW Albuquerque, suspect believed to be barricaded inside home
Man killed in SW Albuquerque, suspect believed to be barricaded inside home
Migrant funding proposal put before Albuquerque City Council
Migrant funding proposal put before Albuquerque City Council
Santa Fe High's JROTC continues state championship streak
Santa Fe High's JROTC continues state championship streak
City to return man's Chevy Chevelle nearly a decade after it was seized in Albuquerque
City to return man's Chevy Chevelle nearly a decade after it was seized in Albuquerque
Albuquerque experiencing spike in homicides in April
Albuquerque experiencing spike in homicides in April