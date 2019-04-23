Lobo Scholar-Athletes honored at UNM awards banquet

Three student-athletes were given one of the top honors which is the Director's Chair Award. The award is given to those that will graduate with a 4.0 grade point average.

The three honored with the director's chair were Mark MacGrath (men's golf), Benjamin Berend (men's skiing) and Katharine Irwin (women's skiing).

Among the awards were for the Top Academic Program, which was given to beach volleyball. The Most Improved award was given to the football program.

