Lobo wives cheer on UNM at Albuquerque bar
Jeff Gordon
March 13, 2019 06:39 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Lobo fans packed into Spectators Sports Bar & Grill in Albuquerque Wednesday.
The wives of coach Paul Weir and assistant coach Jerome Robinson watched the game against Wyoming with the other fans.
Alma Weir said she knew the Lobos would come back to win even when they were down by 16 points.
“We knew it was going to happen, we just had a feeling,” Alma Weir said. “We're excited we're ready for tomorrow.”
Family obligations kept the wives in town for while their husbands are courtside in Las Vegas.
“Being coach’s wives together, we understand each other and we couldn't make it there for reasons we both understand, having kids and families, so we're going to do it together,” she said.
Weir and Robinson said they will be back at Spectators on Thursday when the Lobos take on Utah State.
