Lobos acquisition of big-time point guard kicks off big recruiting month | KOB 4
Lobos acquisition of big-time point guard kicks off big recruiting month

Lee Faria
July 07, 2018 07:21 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Lobos landed a big player in 6 foot 4 point guard Zane Martin on Friday, a transaction that gets men's basketball head coach Paul Weir to the limit of scholarships his program can have.

Martin's decision to come to UNM over Gonzaga and Maryland also takes care of the point guard position with Keith McGee coming in August and Martin in line to play starting in 2019.

July is a recruiting month, allowing the Lobos to recruit at all positions, including bigs, wings and guards.

"You still have to be really honest with them, about how I am, about how our team is, about how we're built," Weir said. "It might not be for everybody, and you have to be honest with them on the front end so they at least know,  'Hey, this seems really cool, but maybe this isn't, and how do I weigh that compared to my other options.'"

Lee Faria


Created: July 07, 2018 07:21 PM

