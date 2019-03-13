Lobos come back from 16 to defeat Wyoming, 78-68
KOB Web Staff
March 13, 2019 10:35 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The UNM men's basketball team advanced to the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Tournament Wednesday.
The Lobos, who trailed by as much as 16 points, rallied in the second half.
Vance Jackson scored a team-high 26 points, most of which came in the last 15 minutes of the game.
Antony Mathis added six points and became the all-time leading single-season 3-point shooter in UNM history.
The Lobos will take on No. 2 seed Utah State on Thursday at 7 p.m.
