Lobos fall to San Diego State, 97-77

Joshua Panas
January 16, 2019 12:01 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. The UNM men's basketball team dropped their third straight game Tuesday night.

The Lobos fell to San Diego State, 97-77.

The Lobos played catch-up for most of the game. They managed to tie the game with less than four minutes left in the first half.

However, the Aztecs went into the locker room with momentum after hitting a buzzer beater from beyond half court.

The Lobos never recovered. The Aztecs outscored UNM 53-38 in the second half.

The Lobos fell to 2-3 in the Mountain West Conference and 8-9 overall. 

