Lobos fall to UNLV 74-58
Lee Faria
January 22, 2019 10:31 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- For the second time this season, the Lobos fell to UNLV.
The Lobos got off to a good start, leading 9-3 at one point.
However, the Rebels came charging back, going on a 13-1 run.
UNLV outscored the Lobos 39-27 in the first half.
It was more of the same in the second half. The Lobos had trouble finding the basket. They shot 34 percent from the floor and turned the ball over 14 times.
The Rebel capitalized and ran off with the 74-58 win.
Carlton Bragg was a bright spot for the Lobos Tuesday night. He had 12 points and 12 rebounds.
The Lobos are now 3-4 in the Mountain West Conference and 9-10 overall.
