Lobos fall to UNLV 74-58

UNLV outscored the Lobos 39-27 in the first half.

It was more of the same in the second half. The Lobos had trouble finding the basket. They shot 34 percent from the floor and turned the ball over 14 times.

The Rebel capitalized and ran off with the 74-58 win.

Carlton Bragg was a bright spot for the Lobos Tuesday night. He had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

The Lobos are now 3-4 in the Mountain West Conference and 9-10 overall.