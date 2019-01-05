Lobos score stunning blowout upset over No. 6 Nevada, 85-58

They added to the lead in the second half to win, 85-58.

As the final buzzer sounded, fans rushed the court at The Pit.

Anthony Mathis was the game's leading scorer with 27 points. Vance Jackson also had a standout game with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

The Lobos improved to 2-0 in Mountain West Conference play and 8-6 overall.

Nevada dropped to 1-1 in the conference and 14-1 overall.