Lobos score stunning blowout upset over No. 6 Nevada, 85-58 | KOB 4
Lobos score stunning blowout upset over No. 6 Nevada, 85-58

Joshua Panas
January 05, 2019 10:37 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- In one of the biggest upsets of the college basketball season, UNM upset sixth-ranked Nevada.

It was Nevada's first loss of the season.

The Lobos led for most of the game, going into halftime with a 12-point lead.

They added to the lead in the second half to win, 85-58.

As the final buzzer sounded, fans rushed the court at The Pit. 

Anthony Mathis was the game's leading scorer with 27 points. Vance Jackson also had a standout game with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

The Lobos improved to 2-0 in Mountain West Conference play and 8-6 overall.

Nevada dropped to 1-1 in the conference and 14-1 overall. 

Joshua Panas


Updated: January 05, 2019 10:37 PM
Created: January 05, 2019 08:10 PM

