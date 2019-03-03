Maluach leads New Mexico over Colorado State 77-65

New Mexico did not put together any large runs in the first half, just slowly pulled away from the Rams, taking a 35-27 lead at halftime.

The Lobos pushed the lead into double figures early in the second half before Colorado State (12-17, 7-9) cut it to 51-42 with 12 minutes left.

That's when New Mexico went on an 11-0 run capped by a Jackson 3-pointer.

The Lobos had a 47-25 rebounding advantage, including 17-4 on the offensive glass. That translated into a 14-6 Lobos' edge on second-chance points. Carlton Bragg grabbed 14 rebounds and Corey Manigault had 11 for New Mexico.

”We've really emphasized rebounding a lot lately and I thought it was it was difference in the game, our ability to control the backboard," said Lobos coach Paul Weir.

”They're a big, athletic team and they clearly hurt us inside," Medved said. New Mexico "dominated us on the glass and quite frankly, played with a lot of energy."

Points in the paint, however, were fairly even at 42-36 in Colorado State's favor mainly because Rams center Nico Carvacho finished with 22 points.