Mathis named Mountain West Player of the Week
Joshua Panas
January 07, 2019 12:58 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Anthony Mathis earned his career Mountain West Player of the Week honor.
Mathis scored 27 points in the Lobos' blowout victory over No. 6 Nevada.
For the week, Mathis averaged 22 points per game.
Mathis is currently ranked sixth in the nation in 3-point field goals per game.
Mathis and the Lobo return to action Tuesday against UNLV.
