Mathis named Mountain West Player of the Week | KOB 4
Joshua Panas
January 07, 2019 12:58 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Anthony Mathis earned his career Mountain West Player of the Week honor.

Mathis scored 27 points in the Lobos' blowout victory over No. 6 Nevada. 

For the week, Mathis averaged 22 points per game.

Mathis is currently ranked sixth in the nation in 3-point field goals per game.

Mathis and the Lobo return to action Tuesday against UNLV. 

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

