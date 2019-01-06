Mathis praises fans after victory over No. 6 Nevada
Brandon Ortega
January 06, 2019 10:39 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Beating No. 6 Nevada in The Pit will be a memory that lives on for Lobo guard Anthony Mathis.
He scored 27 points, had six rebounds and five assists.
Mathis credited his teammates and coach Paul Weir for his success.
"Without buying in you're not gonna beat teams like that," Mathis said.
The Lobos scored 85 points, their most in over a month.
They accomplished that by sharing the basketball. Seven players got on the board while dishing out 18 assists
"A team that plays unselfish is so hard to beat," Mathis said. "We played super unselfish and we got a big win."
Mathis will remember hitting five three-pointers and celebrating with the fans on the court after the game.
"This is why you come to New Mexico and play for the Lobos. It's truly amazing it to be a part of this and I'm so grateful," Mathis said. "I mean, these people in New Mexico deserve it so much and we go out and play our hearts out for them every single day and we're going to continue to do that as a team."
