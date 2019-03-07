More than 9,000 tickets sold for New Mexico United's first game of inaugural season

On Thursday, Trevisani also announced plans to set aside 250 tickets every home game to give to first responders and groups that give back to the community.

New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas helped announce the “community corner” initiative and said, "We want to recognize what is excellent in the state of New Mexico and United says it all."

One of the groups that look to benefit from the new ticket program is the local Make-A-Wish chapter.

Sydney Graczyk, a spokesperson with Make-A-Wish New Mexico told KOB, “I think for Make-A-Wish, what it means, it continues to unite us together and it continues to allow opportunities for us to unite 'wish' families, donors, volunteers, board members and really see everyone come together in the community because that's what United is about and that's what Make a Wish is about as well."

Saturday’s game starts at 7:30 p.m. The first 5,000 fans will get a free team flag.