More than 9,000 tickets sold for New Mexico United's first game of inaugural season
More than 9,000 tickets sold for New Mexico United's first game of inaugural season

Patrick Hayes
March 07, 2019 05:32 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico United is scheduled to kick off its inaugural season on Saturday at “The Lab.”

The new USL franchise has already sold more than 9,000 tickets for Saturday's game, in addition to 2,500 season tickets, according to the team’s owner, Peter Trevisani.

"Originally, we were thinking of having 6,200 hundred seats to be a sellout for our soccer matches. We had to open up the park and expand that,” he said.

On Thursday, Trevisani also announced plans to set aside 250 tickets every home game to give to first responders and groups that give back to the community.

New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas helped announce the “community corner” initiative and said, "We want to recognize what is excellent in the state of New Mexico and United says it all."

One of the groups that look to benefit from the new ticket program is the local Make-A-Wish chapter.

Sydney Graczyk, a spokesperson with Make-A-Wish New Mexico told KOB, “I think for Make-A-Wish, what it means, it continues to unite us together and it continues to allow opportunities for us to unite 'wish' families, donors, volunteers, board members and really see everyone come together in the community because that's what United is about and that's what Make a Wish is about as well."

Saturday’s game starts at 7:30 p.m. The first 5,000 fans will get a free team flag.

Patrick Hayes


Updated: March 07, 2019 05:32 PM
Created: March 07, 2019 05:19 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

