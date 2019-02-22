New England Patriots owner charged with solicitation of prostitution
February 22, 2019 11:17 AM
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is being charged with misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution after he was twice videotaped paying for a sex act at an illicit massage parlor, police in Florida said Friday.
Jupiter police told reporters Friday that the 77-year-old Kraft hasn't been arrested.
A warrant will be issued and his attorneys will be notified. Kraft has denied wrongdoing.
Jupiter police said details about the charges against Kraft will not be released until next week.
The charge comes amid a widespread crackdown on sex trafficking in the area surrounding Palm Beach County. About 200 arrest warrants have been issued in recent days and more are expected.
