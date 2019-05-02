New Mexico United moves to Nob Hill

"We love the idea of a young family coming down here, walking around, enjoying all the restaurants and scenery and stopping by to get some New Mexico United gear,” said Lukas Cash, the team’s digital media manager.

Crews spent the early part of this week putting the final touches on the new store which is slated to open on Thursday. The opening comes a few days before the team’s big Cinco de Mayo match up.

"So it's all going to start with tailgating across the street and over in the UNM lots. There's going to be live music, screen printing, face painting -- it's really going to be the essence of the holiday,” said Cash.

The first 4,000 fans will receive a free flag.

Meanwhile, NBC The Voice winner and Farmington native Chevel Shepherd will sing the national anthem. Officials say they’ve already sold more than 10,000 tickets.