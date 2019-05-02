New Mexico United player's father dies; Team to honor family during Sunday's game | KOB 4
New Mexico United player's father dies; Team to honor family during Sunday's game

Joshua Panas
May 02, 2019 11:19 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The father of Justin Schmidt, a defender for New Mexico United, died in a car crash in Wyoming.

"We are deeply saddened by the recent passing of Justin Schmidt's father, Jonathan David Schmidt. Undoubtedly, this is an extremely difficult time for the Schmidt family and while we can't remove the pain associated with this tragedy, we can provide great support and comfort," said head coach Troy Lesesne. 

Schmidt's mother was also badly injured in the crash.

The team will wear armbands during Sunday's Cinco de Mayo match to honor the Schmidt family.

