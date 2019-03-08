New Mexico United soccer player also has passion for music
Brandon Ortega
March 08, 2019 06:31 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Soccer isn’t the only passion for New Mexico United’s Justin Schmidt.
The Albuquerque native is also a musician.
“Music was always around in my life. My mom, she was a piano teacher,” Schmidt said. “My dad was a music major for a long time and my older sisters did dance, band and, you know, national youth symphony but I decided to go the sports route and kind of ignore the music until I got to college.”
Schmidt said he started off playing piano but switched to the ukulele.
Now that the former University of Washington alum is back home playing soccer, he’s also excited to share more musical memories with his family.
“It's really cool to be back here, to be back in a place that essentially made the man that I am today,” Schmidt said.
