NM United wins 3-0, draws record-breaking crowd of over 15,000 fans

Christina Rodriguez
May 05, 2019 10:39 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico United defeated San Antonio FC on Cinco de Mayo. 15,023 fans packed Isotopes Park, shattering their previous attendance record of 12,921.

The Lobos came up big – former Lobo Devon Sandoval scored the first goal of the match, then former Lobo Chris Wehan scored twice.

The final score was 3-0. 

"We aren't just playing a game today – we're making a statement that New Mexico has arrived and we're here to be recognized and dealt with," said Peter Trevisani, New Mexico United president. 

Up next, New Mexico United takes on El Paso on May 12. 

Christina Rodriguez


May 05, 2019 10:39 PM
Created: May 05, 2019 09:32 PM

