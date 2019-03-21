NMSU to face Auburn in first round of NCAA tourney | KOB 4
NMSU to face Auburn in first round of NCAA tourney

Marian Camacho
March 21, 2019 11:05 AM

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - The New Mexico State Aggies are in Utah Thursday preparing for their first-round matchup in the NCAA tournament.

The 30-4 Aggies are set to take on the 26-9 Auburn Tigers in the Vivint Arena at 11:30 a.m.

Auburn is seeded fifth in the Midwest region and has won their last eight games. The Aggies are hoping to put an end to that winning streak today in hopes of moving on to the second round where they would face the winner of Kansas and Northeastern.

The game is airing on TNT and will be broadcast on 99.5 FM in Las Cruces and 1150 AM in Albuquerque.

Be sure to tune in to KOB 4 at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. for full matchup highlights.

Marian Camacho


Created: March 21, 2019 11:05 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

