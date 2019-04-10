Report: Former UNM basketball coach Steve Alford to become head coach at Nevada
Lee Faria
April 10, 2019 06:48 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- It appears former UNM head basketball coach will return to The Pit— but for an opposing team.
KRNV reports that Alford has accepted a job at Nevada.
The Reno station says the deal still has to be approved by the university.
Alford was fired from UCLA after five-plus season.
He coached the Lobos from 2007-2013, winning multiple Mountain West Conference championships.
Alford replaces Eric Musselman at Nevada. He left for a job at Arkansas.
Credits
Updated: April 10, 2019 06:48 PM
Created: April 10, 2019 05:57 PM
