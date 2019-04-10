Report: Former UNM basketball coach Steve Alford to become head coach at Nevada | KOB 4
Report: Former UNM basketball coach Steve Alford to become head coach at Nevada

Lee Faria
April 10, 2019 06:48 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- It appears former UNM head basketball coach will return to The Pit but for an opposing team.

KRNV reports that Alford has accepted a job at Nevada. 

The Reno station says the deal still has to be approved by the university.

Alford was fired from UCLA after five-plus season. 

He coached the Lobos from 2007-2013, winning multiple Mountain West Conference championships. 

Alford replaces Eric Musselman at Nevada. He left for a job at Arkansas.

