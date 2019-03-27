Report: Holly Holm to fight for UFC title in July
March 27, 2019
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Holly Holm will reportedly take on UFC bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes at UFC 239.
Holm will fight on the same card as light heavyweight campion Jon Jones, according to ESPN.com.
The website says Jones will defend his title against Thiago Santos.
UFC 239 will take place on July 6 in Las Vegas.
