Report: Holly Holm to fight for UFC title in July

Lee Faria
March 27, 2019 08:48 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Holly Holm will reportedly take on UFC bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes at UFC 239.

Holm will fight on the same card as light heavyweight campion Jon Jones, according to ESPN.com.

The website says Jones will defend his title against Thiago Santos.

UFC 239 will take place on July 6 in Las Vegas.

Lee Faria


Updated: March 27, 2019 08:48 PM
Created: March 27, 2019 08:38 PM

