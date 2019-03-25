Rockies extend partnership with Isotopes | KOB 4
Rockies extend partnership with Isotopes

Ryan Laughlin
March 25, 2019 05:21 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Isotopes and Colorado Rockies extended their affilitation through 2020, the longest currently allowed by the rules.

The announcement was made before the Isotopes-Rockies game, which fans lined up for early Monday morning.

“It doesn't happen all that often, so fans realize how rare it is and their excited about it,” said John Traub, Isotopes general manager.

Prior to Monday’s game, it had been nine years since the Rockies played in Albuquerque.

It was their first trip since the two clubs started their partnership, which began in 2015.

Traub said the affiliation will ensure a high-quality product.

“The Rockies are committed to player development,” Traub said. “They bring all their stars through here before they become stars and big names at the Major League level, and that's what we can expect for years to come."

