Rockies extend partnership with Isotopes

Prior to Monday’s game, it had been nine years since the Rockies played in Albuquerque.

It was their first trip since the two clubs started their partnership, which began in 2015.

Traub said the affiliation will ensure a high-quality product.

“The Rockies are committed to player development,” Traub said. “They bring all their stars through here before they become stars and big names at the Major League level, and that's what we can expect for years to come."