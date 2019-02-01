Rockies to take on the Isotopes in Albuquerque
Marian Camacho
February 01, 2019 06:55 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Baseball fans are in for a treat this March as the Colorado Rockies make a trip to Albuquerque.
That's right, they're coming to the Duke City to take on the Albuquerque Isotopes in an exhibition game.
The game is slated for Mar. 25 at Isotopes Park.
Tickets go on sale today.
