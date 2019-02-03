Trump says he wouldn't steer son Barron toward football | KOB 4
Advertisement

Trump says he wouldn't steer son Barron toward football

Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Barron Trump Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Barron Trump |  Photo: AP

AP
February 03, 2019 11:12 AM

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump says he wouldn't steer son Barron toward football, saying it's "a dangerous sport," but also wouldn't stand in the way if the soccer-playing 12-year-old wanted to put on pads.

Advertisement

The NFL fan tells CBS' "Face the Nation" in an interview taped before the Super Bowl that football is "really tough."

He says equipment, including helmets, has improved "but it hasn't solved the problem."

Trump thinks the NFL "is a great product." But as for Barron playing, the president calls it a "very tough question."

"If he wanted to? Yes. Would I steer him that way? No, I wouldn't."

The president says many people, "including me, thought soccer would probably never make it in this country, but it really is moving forward rapidly."

Trump has, in the past, bemoaned that football games have become less violent. The NFL and college football have increased penalties and enforcement for illegal hits to the head and for hitting defenseless players.

"They're ruining the game," he said during a rally in Alabama in September 2017.

He said players were being thrown out for aggressive tackles, and it's "not the same game."

President Barack Obama, the father of two daughters, said in a 2013 interview with the New Republic that he would "have to think long and hard" before letting a son, if he had one, play football because of the risk of head injuries.

Obama also said football may need to change to prevent injuries.

Credits

AP


Updated: February 03, 2019 11:12 AM
Created: February 03, 2019 06:31 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

2 state police officers hit by passing vehicle
2 state police officers hit by passing vehicle
Torres Small talks border security, government shutdown
Torres Small talks border security, government shutdown
Man charged in connection to deaths of teenage boys
Man charged in connection to deaths of teenage boys
Legislators consider two early childhood education bills
Legislators consider two early childhood education bills
Delta jet forced to land in ABQ due to disruptive passenger
Delta jet forced to land in ABQ due to disruptive passenger
Advertisement




Torres Small talks border security, government shutdown
Torres Small talks border security, government shutdown
It's Time! Patriots, Rams set to square off in Super Bowl
It's Time! Patriots, Rams set to square off in Super Bowl
Trump says he wouldn't steer son Barron toward football
Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Barron Trump
Legislators consider two early childhood education bills
Legislators consider two early childhood education bills
New Mexico to lead trade delegations to Germany, Mexico
New Mexico to lead trade delegations to Germany, Mexico