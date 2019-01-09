UNLV beats UNM in The Pit, 80-69

But the Lobos only trailed 66-65 with after Corey Manigault made a put-back and Makuach Maluach hit two foul shots with five minutes left.

New Mexico, however, would not score another bucket until the waning seconds.

Noah Robotham added 14 points and eight assists for UNLV, while Vance Jackson scored 14 to lead the Lobos.

BIG PICTURE

UNLV: This is the first time UNLV has started Mountain West Conference play at 3-0 and now the Rebels have sole possession of first place — at least until Wednesday when 2-0 Fresno State takes on Utah State.

New Mexico: The Lobos haven't started 3-0 in conference play since the 2015-16 season when they finished 10-8.

HONORS

Conference player of the week Anthony Mathis, who scored 27 points in the Lobos defeat of then-No. 6 Nevada on Saturday, finishing with just nine points on 3-of-14 shooting, including 2 of 10 on 3s. He came into the game shooting 44 percent from beyond the arc.

UP NEXT

New Mexico next plays at Colorado State on Saturday. The Rams got their first conference win Tuesday.

UNLV remains on the road Saturday to play Air Force, one of three teams without a conference victory.