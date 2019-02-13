UNM AD Nuñez weighs in on moving offices, investigation

Nuñez told KOB he wants to consolidate offices by moving into a different, newer building across the street where other employees are currently staffed.

The article claims, “Nuñez is planning a seven-figure move that will give him and his staff cleaner carpets, more leg room and vastly bigger windows. Although he insists that’s not what this is about.”

Nuñez said it’s not that simple.

He said he was told the property was available when he took the job. However, it’s currently being rented out by a charter school.

"When I first arrived here, one of the things that was mentioned was that there might be an opportunity to relocate our offices," he said.

According to NM Fishbowl, the move would cost the school rent money and fund to rebuild a new location for the classes.

Additionally, the Lobo Development Corporation, a public-private group, has offered to give the regents a $1.5 million, 15-year loan.

However, UNM officials said the process for receiving those funds has not been initiated on the university’s end.

A spokesperson said it would likely include committee meetings and approval from regents.

Regardless, Nuñez told KOB the money for the move or anything to help accommodate it would not come for the athletic department’s budget.

"The reality is the amount of money that has been mentioned is something that definitely athletics has no rhyme or reason to be able to do so with it so no at this point we don't have that. We hope to continue to make our budget situation as good as it could be," he said.



AG INVESTIGATION

As KOB previously reported, Nuñez replaced the school’s former athletic director, Paul Krebs who left in 2017 after news about using public dollars to fund a golfing trip to Scotland began to surface.

Krebs is now facing five felony charges including money laundering and tampering with evidence.

If convicted, Krebs stands to face up to 15 years behind bars.

Nuñez did not discuss the charges but did talk about the ongoing investigation into the athletic department as a result of the golfing trip and alleged misuse of funds.

Nuñez told KOB, “I've always stated that we are going to do everything in our power in this department to make sure we are accountable for everything that we do."

In addition to filing a criminal complaint, New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas also published a 13-page report listing ways the athletics department could improve.

According to Nuñez, most of the issues have already been corrected.

"Most of those, if not all, have been addressed and we are really proud about that because it gave us a template of what we needed to do to move forward and to make sure we're doing things as we move forward – the right way," he said.

