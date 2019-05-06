UNM baseball team mourning loss of player

They used that opportunity to tell him how much Weller meant to the team.

“Jackson Weller was one of the classiest kids I've ever coached and for the first time in 42 years I've lost one of my players on my watch,” Birmingham said.

Outfielder Brayden Merritt said the team could always count on Weller.

As a red-shirt, Weller was a fixture in the stands during the season.

Merritt said Weller’s death has given him a new perspective on life.

“This just shows you that there's more to life than materialistic things and baseball,” Merritt said. “The connections you make with people, that's what it's about that's what he did, that's how he lived. For us it's more than a baseball game right now.”

The team will play their first game since Weller’s death on Friday.

They are dedicating the rest of their season to Weller.