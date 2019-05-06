UNM baseball team mourning loss of player | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

UNM baseball team mourning loss of player

Kassi Nelson
May 06, 2019 05:04 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- UNM baseball coach Ray Birmingham is trying to lead his team in the face of tragedy.

Advertisement

Jackson Weller, a member of the team, was killed early Saturday morning.

After learning about Weller’s death, the team met in the locker room for an intimate memorial, which was attended by Weller’s father.

They used that opportunity to tell him how much Weller meant to the team.

“Jackson Weller was one of the classiest kids I've ever coached and for the first time in 42 years I've lost one of my players on my watch,” Birmingham said.

Outfielder Brayden Merritt said the team could always count on Weller.

As a red-shirt, Weller was a fixture in the stands during the season.

Merritt said Weller’s death has given him a new perspective on life.

“This just shows you that there's more to life than materialistic things and baseball,” Merritt said. “The connections you make with people, that's what it's about that's what he did, that's how he lived. For us it's more than a baseball game right now.”

The team will play their first game since Weller’s death on Friday.

They are dedicating the rest of their season to Weller.

Credits

Kassi Nelson


Updated: May 06, 2019 05:04 PM
Created: May 06, 2019 04:20 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Child predator released on furlough, now on the run
Child predator released on furlough, now on the run
New Mexico man killed in fiery Russian plane crash
New Mexico man killed in fiery Russian plane crash
Family, teammate remember UNM athlete fatally shot in Nob Hill
Family, teammate remember UNM athlete fatally shot in Nob Hill
'Jumanji' stars share New Mexico experiences on social media
'Jumanji' stars share New Mexico experiences on social media
NM man could spend life in prison for abducting, sexually assaulting 15-year-old girl
NM man could spend life in prison for abducting, sexually assaulting 15-year-old girl
Advertisement




UNM baseball team mourning loss of player
UNM baseball team mourning loss of player
New Mexico man killed in fiery Russian plane crash
New Mexico man killed in fiery Russian plane crash
ABQ City Council to consider migrant funding proposal
ABQ City Council to consider migrant funding proposal
Child predator released on furlough, now on the run
Child predator released on furlough, now on the run
Family, teammate remember UNM athlete fatally shot in Nob Hill
Family, teammate remember UNM athlete fatally shot in Nob Hill