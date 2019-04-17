UNM senior Anthony Mathis to return for another season | KOB 4
UNM senior Anthony Mathis to return for another season

Joshua Panas
April 17, 2019 03:46 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The University of New Mexico made a surprise announcement Wednesday: Senior Anthony Mathis will return next season.

Mathis was granted a season of competition waiver by the NCAA.

"I am so happy for Anthony," said head coach Paul Weir.

Mathis had a standout 2018-2019 season. He broke the UNM record for most three-pointers in a single season. He also led the Lobos in scoring, averaging 14.4 points per game.

Joshua Panas


Updated: April 17, 2019 03:46 PM
Created: April 17, 2019 01:44 PM

