UNM senior Anthony Mathis to return for another season
Joshua Panas
April 17, 2019 03:46 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The University of New Mexico made a surprise announcement Wednesday: Senior Anthony Mathis will return next season.
Mathis was granted a season of competition waiver by the NCAA.
"I am so happy for Anthony," said head coach Paul Weir.
Mathis had a standout 2018-2019 season. He broke the UNM record for most three-pointers in a single season. He also led the Lobos in scoring, averaging 14.4 points per game.
.@mathis290 is back for one more season! #GoLobos pic.twitter.com/IEy3kGaNi2— Lobo Basketball (@UNMLoboMBB) April 17, 2019
