Utah State defeats the Lobos, 91-83

KOB Web Staff
March 14, 2019 10:33 PM

LAS VEGAS, NV. — On Thursday night the Lobos lost to the Utah State Aggies.

At halftime, the Lobos and the Aggies were tied 39-39. 

Vance Jackson had 25 points, Corey Manigault had 16 points and Anthony Mathis had 14 points.

Utah State advances to play Fresno State or Air Force.

Lobo Insider Lee Faria was at the game, watch his highlights in the video above.

KOB Web Staff


Updated: March 14, 2019 10:33 PM
Created: March 14, 2019 09:46 PM

