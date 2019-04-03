Vance Jackson declares for NBA draft
April 03, 2019 06:29 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Lobo foward Vance Jackson declared for the 2019 NBA draft.
Jackson made the announcement on social media, saying he will maintain his college eligibility at UNM.
Jackson was named to the Mountain West Conference All-Tournament team. He scored 26 points against Wyoming and 25 points against Utah State.
During the regular season, Jackson averaged 13 points per game and seven rebounds.
