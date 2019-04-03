Vance Jackson declares for NBA draft | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Vance Jackson declares for NBA draft

Lee Faria
April 03, 2019 06:29 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Lobo foward Vance Jackson declared for the 2019 NBA draft.

Advertisement

Jackson made the announcement on social media, saying he will maintain his college eligibility at UNM.

Jackson was named to the Mountain West Conference All-Tournament team. He scored 26 points against Wyoming and 25 points against Utah State.

During the regular season, Jackson averaged 13 points per game and seven rebounds. 

Credits

Lee Faria


Updated: April 03, 2019 06:29 PM
Created: April 03, 2019 04:12 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man dies while working on car, family wants to warn others
Man dies while working on car, family wants to warn others
Famed NM burger joint to re-open under new ownership
Famed NM burger joint to re-open under new ownership
Man found dead at West Side motel
Man found dead at West Side motel
Victim of late-night shooting in critical condition
Victim of late-night shooting in critical condition
Jury hears more testimony in accused cop killer's trial
Jury hears more testimony in accused cop killer's trial
Advertisement




Famed NM burger joint to re-open under new ownership
Famed NM burger joint to re-open under new ownership
Thieves steal bear sculpture from Santa Fe gallery
Thieves steal bear sculpture from Santa Fe gallery
BCSO: Student had adverse reaction to THC gummy bear
BCSO: Student had adverse reaction to THC gummy bear
Jury hears more testimony in accused cop killer's trial
Jury hears more testimony in accused cop killer's trial
Settlement reached in New Mexico racino case
Settlement reached in New Mexico racino case