Vance Jackson to return to UNM after testing NBA draft waters | KOB 4
Joshua Panas
April 26, 2019 01:16 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Vance Jackson announced he will return to the Lobos for the 2019-2020 season.

In a post on social media, Jackson said declaring for the NBA draft was an experience that he needed to take strides forward in his growth as an athlete.

Jackson declared for the draft after being named to the Mountain West Conference All-Tournament team.

In the tournament, he scored 26 points against Wyoming and 25 points against Utah State.

