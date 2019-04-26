Vance Jackson to return to UNM after testing NBA draft waters
Joshua Panas
April 26, 2019 01:16 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Vance Jackson announced he will return to the Lobos for the 2019-2020 season.
In a post on social media, Jackson said declaring for the NBA draft was an experience that he needed to take strides forward in his growth as an athlete.
Jackson declared for the draft after being named to the Mountain West Conference All-Tournament team.
In the tournament, he scored 26 points against Wyoming and 25 points against Utah State.
April 26, 2019
Credits
Joshua Panas
Updated: April 26, 2019 01:16 PM
Created: April 26, 2019 01:15 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved