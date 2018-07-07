Winningest manager in Isotopes history honored Saturday | KOB 4
Advertisement

Winningest manager in Isotopes history honored Saturday

Lee Faria
July 07, 2018 10:28 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Isotopes donned their Dukes throwbacks Saturday at the ballpark on the same night a former manager was honored.

Advertisement

Former Manager Dean Treanor – the winningest manager in franchise history – was inducted into the Isotopes Hall of Fame. He now serves as the bullpen coach with the Miami Marlins.

"Walking through the doors down there and walking through the Hall of Fame seeing all the pictures and all the names, it's very humbling," Treanor said. "It's just a great honor."

Credits

Lee Faria


Updated: July 07, 2018 10:28 PM
Created: July 07, 2018 10:15 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

'I want closure': Mother of missing daughter wants search for remains to continue
'I want closure': Mother of missing daughter wants search for remains to continue
Santa Fe National Forest to reopen Monday
Santa Fe National Forest to reopen Monday
4 rescued from Thai cave in risky operation; 9 left to go
4 rescued from Thai cave in risky operation; 9 left to go
APD still searching for suspects a week after hit-and-run incident
APD still searching for suspects a week after hit-and-run incident
Artesia man dies after jumping 200 feet into lake below
Devil's Ink Well Lake
Advertisement



The Latest: Official: Cave rescue going better than expected
The Latest: Official: Cave rescue going better than expected
'I want closure': Mother of missing daughter wants search for remains to continue
'I want closure': Mother of missing daughter wants search for remains to continue
Santa Fe National Forest to reopen Monday
Santa Fe National Forest to reopen Monday
APD still searching for suspects a week after hit-and-run incident
APD still searching for suspects a week after hit-and-run incident
Winningest manager in Isotopes history honored Saturday
Winningest manager in Isotopes history honored Saturday