Winningest manager in Isotopes history honored Saturday
Lee Faria
July 07, 2018 10:28 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Isotopes donned their Dukes throwbacks Saturday at the ballpark on the same night a former manager was honored.
Former Manager Dean Treanor – the winningest manager in franchise history – was inducted into the Isotopes Hall of Fame. He now serves as the bullpen coach with the Miami Marlins.
"Walking through the doors down there and walking through the Hall of Fame seeing all the pictures and all the names, it's very humbling," Treanor said. "It's just a great honor."
