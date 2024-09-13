X
close
News
Weather
Wildfire Watch
Sports
Watch
Contact Us
Search
Watch Live
Contact Us
Contact KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Newsletter
News Tips
Share a Video
Share a Photo
Nominate someone for Pay it 4ward
Love 4 Pets Photos
Our Team
Careers
KOB 4 Apps
Advertising
4 Links
Wildfire Watch
News
New Mexico News
Albuquerque Metro
Santa Fe & Northern New Mexico
Four Corners
Southeast New Mexico
Southwest New Mexico
4 Investigates
Politics
U.S. & World News
What the Tech?
Health
Olympics
Weather
Weather Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
You Asked 4 It
KOB 4 Weather App
Sports
KOB 4 Sports
Sports Poll
High Schools
UNM Lobos
Traffic
Traffic Map
Albuquerque I-25 Traffic Cameras
Albuquerque I-40 Traffic Cameras
Northern New Mexico Traffic Cameras
Community
Pay it 4ward
True Heroes
New Mexico Moment
Heart of New Mexico
Eye on New Mexico
Skilled 4 Work
DIY Friday with Danielle
Love 4 Pets
KOB 4 Kids
Events
Question of the Day
TV Schedule
NMDOT Skycams
Loading Player…
Buffalo Thunder Resort Casino
Loading Player…
Navajo Lake
Loading Player…
Rio Rancho
Loading Player…
Roswell