5 officers wounded in Houston shooting | KOB 4
Advertisement

5 officers wounded in Houston shooting

NBC News
January 29, 2019 06:55 AM

HOUSTON, TX - (NBC News) Five police officers were shot and two suspects were killed Monday when a gun battle erupted during a drug raid at a home in Houston, Texas.

Advertisement

Houston police say a dozen officers, half of them from the narcotics unit, arrived at the home around five o'clock. 

Investigators had received a tip that heroin was being sold at the home and tried to serve a warrant.

"Reaching the door, the officers came under fire from one or two suspects inside the house," said Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo. "One of the suspects retreated to the back of the room and then that suspect came back and again engaged the officers with gunfire." 

In all five officers were hurt; four suffered gunshot wounds. Two of them were shot in the neck. Both officers with neck wounds are in critical but stable condition at a local hospital.

Two suspects inside the home were pronounced dead at the scene.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2SaUZYC

Credits

NBC News


Created: January 29, 2019 06:55 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Woman who killed 2 men while driving drunk could be re-sentenced
Woman who killed 2 men while driving drunk could be re-sentenced
Woman survives carjacking by jumping out of vehicle
Woman survives carjacking by jumping out of vehicle
Police: Bluetooth phones can help detect skimmers at the pump
Police: Bluetooth phones can help detect skimmers at the pump
Suspected serial burglar arrested
Suspected serial burglar arrested
New Mexico ranchers frustrated with situation along U.S.-Mexico border
New Mexico ranchers frustrated with situation along U.S.-Mexico border
Advertisement




Accused child rapist released twice, arrested again on rape charges
Accused child rapist released twice, arrested again on rape charges
New Mexico state auditor issues counterfeit money warning
New Mexico state auditor issues counterfeit money warning
Woman who killed 2 men while driving drunk could be re-sentenced
Woman who killed 2 men while driving drunk could be re-sentenced
4 Investigates: Water bill balloons to nearly $2,000
4 Investigates: Water bill balloons to nearly $2,000
Police searching for teen with autism
Police searching for teen with autism