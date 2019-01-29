5 officers wounded in Houston shooting
HOUSTON, TX - (NBC News) Five police officers were shot and two suspects were killed Monday when a gun battle erupted during a drug raid at a home in Houston, Texas.
Houston police say a dozen officers, half of them from the narcotics unit, arrived at the home around five o'clock.
Investigators had received a tip that heroin was being sold at the home and tried to serve a warrant.
"Reaching the door, the officers came under fire from one or two suspects inside the house," said Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo. "One of the suspects retreated to the back of the room and then that suspect came back and again engaged the officers with gunfire."
In all five officers were hurt; four suffered gunshot wounds. Two of them were shot in the neck. Both officers with neck wounds are in critical but stable condition at a local hospital.
Two suspects inside the home were pronounced dead at the scene.
