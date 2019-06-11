Facebook building massive solar project in Texas | KOB 4
Facebook building massive solar project in Texas

The Associated Press
June 11, 2019 06:57 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Facebook is building a massive solar farm in West Texas that's believed to be one of the largest solar projects in the nation.

Boston-based renewable energy developer Longroad Energy recently announced it was partnering with the social media giant on the $416 million project.

It comes as Menlo Park, California-based Facebook is finishing construction of a data center near Albuquerque.

Longroad Energy says the Prospero Solar project just north of Odessa, Texas, has enough capacity to power an estimated 72,000 homes.

The project is Facebook's first direct investment in a renewable energy project. Longroad says Shell Energy North America also signed a 12-year power purchase agreement for the solar farm's power.

