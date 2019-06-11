Facebook building massive solar project in Texas

Longroad Energy says the Prospero Solar project just north of Odessa, Texas, has enough capacity to power an estimated 72,000 homes.

The project is Facebook's first direct investment in a renewable energy project. Longroad says Shell Energy North America also signed a 12-year power purchase agreement for the solar farm's power.

