Texas billionaire and former presidential candidate H. Ross Perot has died

Perot drew nearly 19% of the vote, the biggest percentage for a third-party hopeful in 80 years. Republicans blamed him for Bush's defeat. He had founded EDS in 1962 and sold control of it to General Motors for $2.5 billion in 1984.

He later founded another company, Perot Systems.

