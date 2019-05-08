Hero mourned following Colorado school shooting

Police have identified 18-year-old Devon Erickson as one of the suspects. The identity of the second is not yet being released because she's a juvenile.

Investigators also said Kendrick Castillo, a senior, was fatally wounded when he and two classmates tackled one of the shooters. Several of the wounded were in critical condition late Tuesday.

The STEM School Highlands Ranch has just over 1,800 students from elementary, middle and high school grades.

