Hero mourned following Colorado school shooting
May 08, 2019 09:18 AM
HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (NBC News) - One student was killed and eight people were injured Tuesday when two suspects opened fire inside a Colorado school.
An 18-year-old male and younger female were arrested shortly after the shooting at the STEM school in the Denver suburb of Highlands Ranch.
"Two individuals walked into the STEM school, got deep inside the school and engaged students in two separate locations," Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock said.
Police have identified 18-year-old Devon Erickson as one of the suspects. The identity of the second is not yet being released because she's a juvenile.
Investigators also said Kendrick Castillo, a senior, was fatally wounded when he and two classmates tackled one of the shooters. Several of the wounded were in critical condition late Tuesday.
The STEM School Highlands Ranch has just over 1,800 students from elementary, middle and high school grades.
