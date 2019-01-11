Wisconsin girl missing since October, found alive
January 11, 2019 07:23 AM
EAU CLAIRE, Wisc. (KARE) - Kristin Kasinskas was just getting home from work around 4 p.m. Thursday. Suddenly, her neighbor came up to her door in the Eau Claire Acres development outside Gordon, Wisconsin, threw open the door and delivered a bombshell.
"She kind of flung the door open and said, 'Call 911, this is Jayme Closs!'" Kasinskas said.
Next to her neighbor, Kasinskas said, stood a young girl, a bit disheveled but immediately recognizable.
"I knew it was her the second she walked in the door," Kasinskas said.
Standing on her front steps was 13-year-old Jayme Closs, who had been missing since October 15, 2018, when her parents were found murdered in their Barron, Wisconsin home.
