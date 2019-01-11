Wisconsin girl missing since October, found alive | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > Good Day New Mexico
Advertisement

Wisconsin girl missing since October, found alive

NBC News
January 11, 2019 07:23 AM

EAU CLAIRE, Wisc. (KARE) - Kristin Kasinskas was just getting home from work around 4 p.m. Thursday. Suddenly, her neighbor came up to her door in the Eau Claire Acres development outside Gordon, Wisconsin, threw open the door and delivered a bombshell. 

Advertisement

"She kind of flung the door open and said, 'Call 911, this is Jayme Closs!'" Kasinskas said.

Next to her neighbor, Kasinskas said, stood a young girl, a bit disheveled but immediately recognizable. 

"I knew it was her the second she walked in the door," Kasinskas said.

Standing on her front steps was 13-year-old Jayme Closs, who had been missing since October 15, 2018, when her parents were found murdered in their Barron, Wisconsin home. 

Read more: https://kare11.tv/2HfUhFo

Credits

NBC News


Updated: January 11, 2019 07:23 AM
Created: January 11, 2019 07:20 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque attorney investigated for child pornography
Albuquerque attorney investigated for child pornography
Family of missing Albuquerque man searches for answers
Family of missing Albuquerque man searches for answers
Woman dies days after texting for help during domestic violence incident
Woman dies days after texting for help during domestic violence incident
State land commissioner: No more coyote killing contests
State land commissioner: No more coyote killing contests
Tempur-Pedic manufacturing facility hosting 'Dreamy Job Fair' for expansion
Tempur-Pedic manufacturing facility hosting 'Dreamy Job Fair' for expansion
Advertisement




Father accused in death of 1-year-old daughter released from custody
David J. Zuber
Albuquerque attorney investigated for child pornography
Albuquerque attorney investigated for child pornography
Teen accused in cousin's death to remain behind bars
Teen accused in cousin's death to remain behind bars
Wisconsin girl missing since October, found alive
Wisconsin girl missing since October, found alive
Tempur-Pedic manufacturing facility hosting 'Dreamy Job Fair' for expansion
Tempur-Pedic manufacturing facility hosting 'Dreamy Job Fair' for expansion