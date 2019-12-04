Sailor kills 2, himself in attack at Pearl Harbor shipyard | KOB 4
Sailor kills 2, himself in attack at Pearl Harbor shipyard

Security stands guard outside the main gate at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, in Hawaii, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. A shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii left at least one person injured Wednesday, military and hospital officials said. Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam spokesman Charles Anthony confirmed that there was an active shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones) Security stands guard outside the main gate at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, in Hawaii, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. A shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii left at least one person injured Wednesday, military and hospital officials said. Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam spokesman Charles Anthony confirmed that there was an active shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones) |  Photo: AP

By CALEB JONES
Updated: December 04, 2019 09:01 PM
Created: December 04, 2019 08:57 PM

HONOLULU (AP) - The military says a U.S. sailor shot and killed two civilian Department of Defense employees at the Pearl Harbor shipyard before taking his own life.

The military didn't release a motive or any identifying information about the sailor who opened fire Wednesday at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. A third victim is in stable condition at a hospital. Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam has reopened following a lockdown.

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, one of the Navy's major installations, said the shooting began around 2:30 p.m. The military didn't release a motive.

The shipyard repairs, maintains and modernizes the ships and submarines of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, which is headquartered at Pearl Harbor. The base is the home port for 10 destroyers and 15 submarines.

Hawaii Gov. David Ige said the White House has offered assistance from federal agencies and that the state is also ready to help if needed.

"I join in solidarity with the people of Hawaii as we express our heartbreak over this tragedy and concern for those affected by the shooting," Ige said in a statement.

The shipyard is across the harbor from the Pearl Harbor National Memorial, which on Saturday will mark the 78th anniversary of the Japanese attack that propelled the U.S. into World War II. More than 2,300 Americans died in the attack on Dec. 7, 1941.


Security stands guard outside the main gate at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, in Hawaii, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. A shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii left at least one person injured Wednesday, military and hospital officials said. Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam spokesman Charles Anthony confirmed that there was an active shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones)
