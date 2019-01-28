Houston police say 5 officers injured in shooting | KOB 4
Houston police say 5 officers injured in shooting

January 28, 2019 05:52 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — Five Houston officers were injured during a shooting Monday and have been taken to a hospital, police said.

In a tweet, Houston police said the officers were "struck with gunfire following an encounter with a suspect" Monday afternoon in a neighborhood in southeast Houston.

The conditions of the officers were not immediately known.

Mayor Sylvester Turner tweeted that the suspect "is down." Additional information on the suspect was not immediately available.

Turner was seen Monday evening entering the hospital where the injured officers were taken.

Joe Gamaldi, president of the Houston Police Officers' Union, said one of the injured officers was transported by helicopter to the hospital.

Police said the area where the shooting took place was still an active crime scene Monday evening.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the shooting was a "solemn reminder" of the service and sacrifices made by officers.

"The city of Houston and the Houston Police Department will have whatever state resources they need to bring swift justice to those involved," Abbott said in a statement.

