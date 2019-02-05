President Trump to deliver State of the Union
February 05, 2019 08:43 AM
WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) - Despite his ongoing fights on several fronts, President Donald Trump will call for bipartisanship in Tuesday's State of the Union address.
The White House says the theme of tonight's speech is "choosing greatness," focusing on immigration, trade, infrastructure, lowering health costs and foreign policy.
The president is also expected to point out economic success and areas where opposing parties can work together.
Mr. Trump will face a tough crowd, complete with 2020 presidential opponents, critics of his pullout in Syria and Afghanistan and lawmakers who want him impeached. There will also be members of the house intelligence committee, who will vote Wednesday on whether to send the FBI transcripts of closed-door interviews in the Russia investigation.
Tonight's State of the Union address comes amid negotiations to avoid another government shutdown next week over the president's demand to build a wall along the Southern Border.
