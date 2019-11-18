The Latest: Chief: 2 men, 1 woman killed in Walmart shooting | KOB 4
The Latest: Chief: 2 men, 1 woman killed in Walmart shooting

AP
Updated: November 18, 2019 10:27 AM
Created: November 18, 2019 10:14 AM

DUNCAN, Oklahoma (AP) - The Latest on a shooting at a Walmart in Duncan, Oklahoma (all times local):

11:10 a.m.

Advertisement

Police have confirmed that two men and a woman have been fatally shot at a Walmart in Oklahoma.

Duncan Police Chief Danny Ford says two of the people killed were in a vehicle outside the store and the third person killed was in the parking lot of the store in Duncan.

Ford says police are looking for witnesses to the shooting.

Duncan is about 80 miles (130 kilometers) south of Oklahoma City.

___

10:45 a.m.

Local media are reporting that three people have been fatally shot at a Walmart in Oklahoma.

Local media citing the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say three people were killed Monday morning at the store in Duncan.

___

10:30 a.m.

Local media are reporting that several people have been injured in a shooting at a Walmart store in Oklahoma.

Fox 25 TV reports that police say three people were shot and wounded Monday morning at the store in Duncan, Oklahoma.

A dispatcher tells The Associated Press that "everyone is at the scene."


(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

