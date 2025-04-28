Kira Miner: Breezy conditions contribute to critical fire weather in New Mexico

Breezy conditions Monday will contribute to another day of elevated to critical fire weather conditions, particularly for the northeast highlands and southern mountains.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. –

The rest of the week sees an active weather pattern with increased chances of precipitation and some high elevation snow, as well as a couple of backdoor fronts through eastern New Mexico.

More widespread rain late in the week, with chances for thunderstorms for areas east of the central mountain chain on Friday and Saturday.

