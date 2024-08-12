Kira Miner: Scattered storms and warmer temperatures Monday
We'll see unseasonably hot temperatures and scattered showers and storms Monday. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’ll see an uptick in temperatures Monday but scattered showers and storms are also possible in New Mexico.
Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.
