Tornadoes reported in eastern New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The National Weather Service issued Tornado Watches and Warnings across parts of Eastern New Mexico Saturday afternoon.

Storm spotters reported at least two tornadoes northeast of Roswell. One was reported a few miles north of Fort Sumner.

The National Weather Service in Midland issued a tornado warning for Lea County in the evening.

