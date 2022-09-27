Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta: Getting to the park

By KOB

The 2022 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta will be held from Oct. 1 through Oct. 9 at Balloon Fiesta Park.

Where is the park?

Balloon Fiesta Park is located north of Alameda Boulevard, one mile west of I-25.

When should I arrive at Balloon Fiesta Park?

Officials say for weekend events, plan to arrive at the park by 4 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. During evening events, try to be at the park by 4 p.m. Gates open at 4:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily.

Where do visitors park?

There are general parking lots on the north and south ends of the park, it is $20 for each session at the park. Each parking lot is color-coded and the gates are numbered. Officials say to have cash ready as you enter the parking areas, because credit or debit cards are not accepted.

Park & Ride

Visitors who buy a Park & Ride ticket will get round-trip transportation to and from Balloon Fiesta Park, bypassing traffic. Admission to the Balloon Fiesta is included with Park & Ride tickets.

Park & Ride locations

  • Cottonwood Mall (10000 Coors Bypass NW)
    Park in the northeast parking lot near Seven Bar Loop and Coors Bypass NW
  • Coronado Center (6600 Menaul Boulevard NE)
    Park at the southwest corner near San Pedro and Uptown Boulevard
  • Hoffmantown Church (8888 Harper Road NE)
    Park in the northeast parking lot only

*Intel will not be participating as a Park & Ride location in 2022*

In case of a weathered-out session, retain your ticket as a raincheck for admission. You may present your used/scanned ticket for admission at the Balloon Fiesta Park admission gates. 

In order to use Park & Ride for another session, you will need to go online to purchase a Bus Only ticket to board the bus.

Where can I buy tickets?

Click here to buy tickets.

What is allowed at the park?

You can bring:

  • Backpacks/bags (1 per person) are allowed but will be inspected. (Clear bags will expedite the process)
  • Blankets or bulky clothing should be carried over the shoulder to be screened more quickly.
  • Folding chairs are allowed but will have to be removed from carrying case for inspection.
  • Food of any kind of guest consumption. Resale is prohibited.

You cannot bring:

  • Weapons (including knives over 4″ blade length), any item that may be used as a projectile or one that is deemed dangerous by Public Safety personnel.
  • Any animal, with the exception of a service animal.
  • Glass bottles and hard-sided coolers.
  • Alcohol of any kind.
  • Religious or political paraphernalia.

Bike Valet

You can also beat the traffic and ride your bike to the Balloon Fiesta. Click here to learn more about the bike valet service.