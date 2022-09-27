Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta: Getting to the park
The 2022 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta will be held from Oct. 1 through Oct. 9 at Balloon Fiesta Park.
Where is the park?
Balloon Fiesta Park is located north of Alameda Boulevard, one mile west of I-25.
When should I arrive at Balloon Fiesta Park?
Officials say for weekend events, plan to arrive at the park by 4 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. During evening events, try to be at the park by 4 p.m. Gates open at 4:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily.
Where do visitors park?
There are general parking lots on the north and south ends of the park, it is $20 for each session at the park. Each parking lot is color-coded and the gates are numbered. Officials say to have cash ready as you enter the parking areas, because credit or debit cards are not accepted.
Park & Ride
Visitors who buy a Park & Ride ticket will get round-trip transportation to and from Balloon Fiesta Park, bypassing traffic. Admission to the Balloon Fiesta is included with Park & Ride tickets.
Park & Ride locations
- Cottonwood Mall (10000 Coors Bypass NW)
Park in the northeast parking lot near Seven Bar Loop and Coors Bypass NW
- Coronado Center (6600 Menaul Boulevard NE)
Park at the southwest corner near San Pedro and Uptown Boulevard
- Hoffmantown Church (8888 Harper Road NE)
Park in the northeast parking lot only
*Intel will not be participating as a Park & Ride location in 2022*
In case of a weathered-out session, retain your ticket as a raincheck for admission. You may present your used/scanned ticket for admission at the Balloon Fiesta Park admission gates.
In order to use Park & Ride for another session, you will need to go online to purchase a Bus Only ticket to board the bus.
Where can I buy tickets?
Click here to buy tickets.
What is allowed at the park?
You can bring:
- Backpacks/bags (1 per person) are allowed but will be inspected. (Clear bags will expedite the process)
- Blankets or bulky clothing should be carried over the shoulder to be screened more quickly.
- Folding chairs are allowed but will have to be removed from carrying case for inspection.
- Food of any kind of guest consumption. Resale is prohibited.
You cannot bring:
- Weapons (including knives over 4″ blade length), any item that may be used as a projectile or one that is deemed dangerous by Public Safety personnel.
- Any animal, with the exception of a service animal.
- Glass bottles and hard-sided coolers.
- Alcohol of any kind.
- Religious or political paraphernalia.
Bike Valet
You can also beat the traffic and ride your bike to the Balloon Fiesta. Click here to learn more about the bike valet service.