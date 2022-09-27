Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta: Getting to the park

The 2022 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta will be held from Oct. 1 through Oct. 9 at Balloon Fiesta Park.

Where is the park?

Balloon Fiesta Park is located north of Alameda Boulevard, one mile west of I-25.

When should I arrive at Balloon Fiesta Park?

Officials say for weekend events, plan to arrive at the park by 4 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. During evening events, try to be at the park by 4 p.m. Gates open at 4:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily.

Where do visitors park?

There are general parking lots on the north and south ends of the park, it is $20 for each session at the park. Each parking lot is color-coded and the gates are numbered. Officials say to have cash ready as you enter the parking areas, because credit or debit cards are not accepted.

Park & Ride

Visitors who buy a Park & Ride ticket will get round-trip transportation to and from Balloon Fiesta Park, bypassing traffic. Admission to the Balloon Fiesta is included with Park & Ride tickets.

Park & Ride locations

Cottonwood Mall (10000 Coors Bypass NW)

Park in the northeast parking lot near Seven Bar Loop and Coors Bypass NW

Coronado Center (6600 Menaul Boulevard NE)

Park at the southwest corner near San Pedro and Uptown Boulevard

Hoffmantown Church (8888 Harper Road NE)

Park in the northeast parking lot only

*Intel will not be participating as a Park & Ride location in 2022*

In case of a weathered-out session, retain your ticket as a raincheck for admission. You may present your used/scanned ticket for admission at the Balloon Fiesta Park admission gates.

In order to use Park & Ride for another session, you will need to go online to purchase a Bus Only ticket to board the bus.

Where can I buy tickets?

Click here to buy tickets.

What is allowed at the park?

You can bring:

Backpacks/bags (1 per person) are allowed but will be inspected. (Clear bags will expedite the process)

Blankets or bulky clothing should be carried over the shoulder to be screened more quickly.

Folding chairs are allowed but will have to be removed from carrying case for inspection.

Food of any kind of guest consumption. Resale is prohibited.

You cannot bring:

Weapons (including knives over 4″ blade length), any item that may be used as a projectile or one that is deemed dangerous by Public Safety personnel.

Any animal, with the exception of a service animal.

Glass bottles and hard-sided coolers.

Alcohol of any kind.

Religious or political paraphernalia.

Bike Valet

You can also beat the traffic and ride your bike to the Balloon Fiesta. Click here to learn more about the bike valet service.