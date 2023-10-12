What’s going on for Special Shapes Day at Balloon Fiesta?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Star Wars fans, Thursday is your day at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.

Day six is Special Shapes Day with the Special Shapes Rodeo right away in the morning. However, the Rodeo will be a static display because of the wind.

That’s no problem for the vendors at Balloon Fiesta Park. They say when mass ascensions get called off, they see an uptick in business.

If you’re heading to one of the vendors, you may see the Star Wars gang too. Yoda and Darth Vader balloons are a part of the static display.

From stormtroopers to sombreros and Obi-Wan Kenobi to knickknacks, Gabe Salazar found it all Thursday morning.