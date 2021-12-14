APD locates suspected vehicle involved in fatal Sunday night hit-and-run | KOB 4

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: December 14, 2021 03:22 PM
Created: December 14, 2021 02:01 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – APD announced Tuesday afternoon they located an off-road vehicle they believe was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash Sunday night. 

Officers located the vehicle Monday in the 200 block of 65th St. N.W. after following up on dozens of tips from the community. The vehicle was collected as evidence from the property.

The fatal crash resulted in the death of 7-year-old Pronoy Bhattacharya.   

Crime Stoppers is offering a $3,500 reward for information leading to an arrest after an individual donated $1,000 to raise the reward. Tips can be submitted anonymously at 505-843-STOP (7867). 


