Isleta Ampitheater begins planning for the return of live concerts

Tommy Lopez
Created: February 10, 2021 10:18 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Many counties in New Mexico reached an important benchmark in the fight against COVID-19, leading the governor to relax some COVID restrictions across the state.
In a Wednesday COVID update, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham praised New Mexicans for doing their part to improve COVID numbers.
"Very good news, and encouraging outlook for the state related to controlling and managing the pandemic,” the governor said.
As COVID cases continue decreasing, Isleta Amphitheater is planning to bring back live entertainment. Concerts are scheduled to return to the amphitheater as soon as June. 12.
Gov. Lujan Grisham noted that tribes don’t have to follow her public health order, but she praised many of their efforts so far to slow the spread. She also added that people should start to look ahead.
"Businesses have to start thinking about planning to compete for that entertainment and booking those venues,” she said.
Entertainment companies like Live Nation said they’ll have refund policies for all canceled shows.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company